New Parking Lots Coming To Walmart AMP Neighborhood

ROGERS (TB&P) — Two new parking lots are in the works near the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers’ Pinnacle Hills area that planners say should alleviate any concerns of a parking crunch caused by two nearby construction projects on the horizon.

A paved parking lot with 280 spaces will be built, and a natural surface lot with about 1,350 spaces will be prepared on land west of South J.B. Hunt Drive and owned by Hunt Ventures, the Rogers development company owned by businesswoman and philanthropist Johnelle Hunt.

Both are expected to be open by April, in time for the first concert of the 2019 season at the AMP, which has a seating capacity of about 10,000.

