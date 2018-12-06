× Not Very Zen: Suspect Accused Of Swiping Purses Of Yoga Class Participants

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — It seems one person who visited a recent yoga class didn’t go for relaxation.

Fayetteville Police said they were looking for a woman who stole several purses while “posing” as a yoga participant in a recent class in the city.

“The Guru of Grabs mantra ‘Grab and Go’ was put into full effect, as she was seen using the stolen credit cards at a local Walmart,” Fayetteville Police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect is described as a black female with shoulder-length blonde or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing an athletic suite with a half-zip top and a red-and-white stripe down the side of the pants. She also wore a baseball cap.

If anyone has any information on this person, they are asked to call Detective Shawn Allen at the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520, or they can call Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.