Springdale Police Investigating Homicide After Man Found Shot In Car

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are investigating a homicide on Pioneer Street after a 19-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle.

A report for gunshots came into Springdale police about 3 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 6) morning in the 1600 block of Pioneer Street, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle had crashed into the driveway of a home. Inside the vehicle they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot would. The man’s identity was not released.

Investigators are on scene and gathering evidence, the release said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 479-750-8139 or leave a tip at 479-750-4484.