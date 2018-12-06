× Terry Wallace, Longtime Voice Of Oaklawn Racing, Has Died

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — Terry Wallace, the longtime announcer for the Oaklawn Racing & Gaming thoroughbred track in Hot Springs, died Thursday morning (Dec. 6). He was 74.

Wallace died from complications from supernuclear palsy, said Oaklawn spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt. The disease is similar to Parkinson’s, which was the original diagnosis Wallace was given about two years ago. He was correctly diagnosed just recently, Hoyt said.

Wallace’s voice was familiar to racing fans throughout the country. His excited commentary could easily get racing fans out of their seats at Oaklawn. In addition to his duties as a race caller, Wallace was a race handicapper and would provide his picks to win, place and show before every race, often with accuracy.

Wallace was with the racetrack for 37 years before finally retiring in 2011 as an announcer. He stayed on at Oaklawn after that as a handicapper and ambassador before finally retiring for good at the end of the 2017 racing season.

He was a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and called more than 20,000 races in a row at Oaklawn, setting a record. After ending his streak, it was proclaimed “Terry Wallace Day.”