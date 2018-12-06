Third Tornado In Area Confirmed In Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Weather Service said Monday (Dec. 3) that a third tornado touched down in northern Arkansas, this time in Logan County.

The tornado from Friday’s (Nov. 30) storms was a weak EF-0 tornado that stayed on the ground for a little more than 4 miles northeast of Magazine and south of Driggs. The weather service said the tornado damaged trees, roofs and a few outbuildings.

The tornado is the third confirmed tornado in the area. The first two touched down in Van Buren and near Rudy.