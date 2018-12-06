Unexpected Founder Steve Clark Wins Governor’s Arts Award

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — Steve Clark, chief executive officer of Fort Smith’s Propak Corp and founder of 64.6 Downtown, was selected as a recipient of the 2019 Governor’s Arts Award.

Clark will be awarded the Arts Community Development award for his work in Fort Smith, specifically through The Unexpected, bringing urban and contemporary art to Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Arts Council.

Since 2015, 64.6 Downtown has brought urban and contemporary art to Arkansas, including the annual weeklong The Unexpected.

“The event brings in renowned artists to create public art – typically large-scale murals on buildings, sculptures and art installations in Fort Smith. The event has led to a resurgence in development in downtown Fort Smith, as well as an increase in music and performing arts events throughout the year,” said information on the Arkansas Arts Council website. “Steve’s efforts also have led to the creation of Garrison Commons, a pocket park and open-air gathering venue in Fort Smith that includes a small stage for live events, movie nights, food trucks and eating areas.”

