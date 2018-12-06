× Weekend Snowfall Projects

A winter storm is moving in this weekend. Most of the wintry impacts will be Saturday (especially afternoon/evening). As temperatures fall, we will see a transition from rain, to some freezing rain, to sleet, and eventually to all snow, from north-to-south. If more sleet mixes in through Saturday, these snowfall totals will be reduced.

Elevation will also play a huge role in snowfall/ice totals. Higher terrains in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley may receive more snowfall with cooler temperatures.

Estimated Winter Zones



-5NEWS Weather