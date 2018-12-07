Arkansas Jury Grants Woman $3M For Escalator-Mangled Toe

Jurors have awarded a New York medical student $3 million after she suffered a gruesome toe injury while riding an escalator at an Arkansas mall.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Pulaski County jury ruled this week that 27-year-old Aisha Siddiqui should be granted compensation after her foot was crushed at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock in December 2013.

Siddiqui’s attorney told jurors that the aspiring surgeon’s right big toe was ripped off when her foot was pulled into a moving escalator staircase. Siddiqui filed a lawsuit 11 months after the incident.

The mall and escalator manufacturer Kone Inc. acknowledged fault for Siddiqui’s injury ahead of the trial. The companies’ attorneys suggested $500,000 would be “fair and reasonable” compensation.