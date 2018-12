LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says a Hispanic man was found dead near a ditch by Double H Welding on Highway 59 in Heavener, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Rob Seale told 5NEWS a girl on her way home discovered the body. He says the person was dead when authorities arrived, but they believe the body had not been there for a while.

At this point, Seale believes it could be from natural causes, and they do not expect foul play.