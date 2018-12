× Boxcar On Fire On South Fifth Street In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Fire Department is on the scene of a train fire near downtown.

Firefighters tweeted that a boxcar is “fully involved.” According to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, the boxcar is located on the train tracks near Westrock at 2021 S. 5th Street south of downtown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.