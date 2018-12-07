Cloudy Friday, Wintry Mix This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weekend winter storm is trending more southerly, and is staying a bit warmer. We will most likely see a slower transition from rain to a wintry mix on Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations will be minor, and concentrated in Northwest Arkansas.

Winter weather advisories have replaced winter storm watches as snowfall amounts are reduced.

There is still some uncertainty for snowfall amounts in Arkansas. Most likely there could be a dusting and up to an inch in NWA, especially in higher terrain. Otherwise a lot of rain and sleet can be expected.

In the River Valley, snowfall accumulation looks highly unlikely, but a wintry mix can still be possible starting Sunday late afternoon.

Even with a wintry mix, icy spots can develop on our local roads and interstates.

-Matt