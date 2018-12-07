Fayetteville Police Investigating Reported Bank Robbery On MLK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are using K-9s to search for a suspect linked to a bank robbery Friday (Dec. 7) at Centennial Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Fayettville police were called about 9:51 a.m. to the bank on 3010 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., according to Cpl. Tiffney Lindley.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money.

Police said they don't believe the public is in danger.

More details weren't immediately available, as investigators were on scene gathering information, Lindley said.