Grammy Nominations For 2019: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lady Gaga Among Top Nominees

The 61st Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, is just two months away, and fans found out today (Dec. 7) who’s up for an award. Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe joined “CBS This Morning” to announce the nominees in the top Grammy categories including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

The Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10 and marks the show’s return to the West Coast.

Here is a list of some of the nominees:

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best R&B album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Best pop solo performance

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best pop vocal album

“Camila,” Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life,” Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener,” Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma,” P!nk

“Reputation,” Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It,” Fisher

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self

Best rock song

“Black Smoke Rising,” Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA,” Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction,” Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats,” Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best urban contemporary album

“Everything Is Love,” The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright,” Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz,” Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure,” Miguel

“Ventriloquism,” Meshell Ndegeocello

