Ohio Senate Passes Bill Requiring Students To Learn Cursive Writing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX8)– The Ohio Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would require students to learn how to write in cursive.

Under House Bill 58, the Ohio Department of Education must make handwriting part of the English language arts curriculum.

The bill states students need to be able to print letters and words legibly by the third grade. By the end of the fifth grade, children must know how to write in cursive.

The Ohio House of Representatives approved HB 58 in June. The bill was first introduced in February 2017.

Changes must be approved by the House before it goes to Gov. John Kasich for signing.