'Pillow Fight!' Firefighter Dresses Like Buddy The Elf, Instigates Pillow Fights In Boston

BOSTON (KFSM) — What better way to spread Christmas cheer than to dress like a beloved elf and start pillow fights on the streets of Boston?

That’s what Boston firefighter Brendan Edwards did. Edwards dressed up as Buddy the Elf, the beloved character from the Will Ferrell classic holiday film “Elf.”

Edwards posted a video on his Facebook page showing himself starting pillow fights with passers-by, most of whom jumped in enthusiastically to take on Edwards’ challenge.

Edwards’ antics put smiles on several faces.

See the full video on Edwards’ Facebook post below.