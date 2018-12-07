WATCH: Rogers Man Arrested After Crashing Into Officer’s Car During Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was arrested Friday (Dec. 7) after ramming a Prairie Grove police cruiser following a police chase that spilled over from Oklahoma and into Washington County.

Joshua Weston-Hill, 37, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, fleeing, resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Weston-Hill's passenger, Brianna Partida, was also arrested on several warrants.

Prairie Grove police said they were contacted about 12:40 a.m. that Weston-Hill was being pursued on U.S. 62 by authorities from Lincoln and Westville, Okla., according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prairie Grove police joined the pursuit near Mock Street, where they estimated Weston-Hill was driving at more than 120 mph.

Weston-Hill forced several cars off the road and drove into oncoming traffic, according to the report.

Weston-Hill eventually got onto Marna Lynn Drive, which is a dead end, and he crashed into a Prairie Grove officer who drove into yard to try and avoid the accident.

The officer inside said he was "jarred around really hard in my unit" and the car spun the vehicle around.

Weston-Hill ran off and tried to jump a fence, but a deputy with the Adair County Sheriff's Office crashed into the fence, according to the report.

The Prairie Grove officer said he tasered Weston-Hill because he was reaching his hands into his pockets. Central EMS evaluated Weston-Hill and believed he didn't need to go to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the chase.

Weston-Hill told police he fled because he had warrants and didn't want to go back to prison.