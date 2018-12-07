Routine Maintenance To Close Lanes Of I-540 Bridge Between Fort Smith And Van Buren

(KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be conducting routine maintenance on the Interstate 540 bridge over the Arkansas River next week, which will mean some lane closures.

The span over the river between Fort Smith and Van Buren will have alternating lanes closed, weather permitting, starting Monday (Dec. 10). The lane closures will take place daily through Thursday (Dec. 13) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work will continue the next week from Monday, Dec. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 20.

The work will begin with the outside lanes and will move to the inside lanes once completed.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the construction areas. More information on the project and the traffic can be found at iDriveArkansas.com.