Secret Santa Pays Off $27K In Layaway Items At Clarksville Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Secret Santa paid off $27,000 in layaways at the Clarksville Walmart on Friday (Dec. 7).

The man says he wishes to remain anonymous.

Walmart hasn’t disclosed exactly how many accounts were paid off.

5NEWS spoke to a mother from Clarksville who had her layaways paid. She was overjoyed about the man’s kind gesture and says she’s very thankful. The mom said she had a TV and toys for her kids’ Christmas gifts on layaway.

