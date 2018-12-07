Sharing & Caring Spreads Christmas Spirit Through Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) - More than 1,350 underprivileged families drove through the Benton County Fairgrounds on Friday (Dec. 7) where more than 175 distributors packed their trunks with gifts, toiletries, and Christmas meals.

Sharing & Caring is Benton County’s largest Christmas program, and more than 3,600 children send in their personalized Christmas lists where volunteers shop and donate precisely what they want.

For both the people giving and the families receiving, a little Christmas spirit goes a long way.

"It truly means a lot to them, and you can tell by their reactions as they’re going through the line and the emotions that they show as they’re going through the line," said executive director Sarah Semrow. "I know it’s going to be great to have a lot of kids waking up with big smiles on their faces on Christmas morning. It’s absolutely my favorite day of the year. It gets you in the Christmas spirit, and it warms your heart to know all these families are being taken care of."

Sharing & Caring takes all year to prep, so once the holiday break is over, the board will start going hard to work for 2019 as the event continues to grow.

To find more information on the event or to volunteer or apply for assistance, you can click here.