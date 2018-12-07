The Avett Brothers Returning To The Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Avett Brothers will return to the Walmart AMP stage in 2019.

The Avett Brothers are a unique blend of bluegrass, country, pop, folk, rock and ragtime music. The band consists of Scott and Seth Avett, Bob Crawford and Joe Kwon. The group was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for their album True Sadness.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. ranging from $35 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. You can also purchase tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville.

The Avett Brothers last played at the Walmart AMP in September 2014.