Winter Weather Advisories For Saturday

Winter storm watches have been cancelled. Our next storm is trending warmer by about 2-3 degrees. This will cut down on snowfall totals. Minor accumulations can still be expected in Northwest Arkansas and for parts of the River Valley. The overall low pressure system is trending south by about 50 miles, helping to warm the entire winter storm.

Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Madison, and Washington counties. Minor accumulations (under an inch) may still pan out, especially in Northwest Arkansas. More of a sleet/wintry mix will set up over the River Valley. Bridges and overpasses are still likely to become slick as we transition from a cold rain to wintry weather by late-afternoon Saturday.

Road Impacts: Mainly for Northwest Arkansas and higher terrain areas of the River Valley

-Matt