Arkansas Man Sentenced To Life For Killing 3-Month-Old Son

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 3-month-old son.

The Sentinel-Record reports 38-year-old James Antonio-Carlos Page pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder for the 2015 death of Zayden Page.

The plea came before Page was to go on trial next week on a capital murder charge and prosecutors had said they would seek the death penalty. Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro noted the child’s mother wanted the life sentence

Defense attorney Clay Janske called the verdict a “best-case scenario” because of a “real strong chance” that Page would be convicted and sentenced to death.

An affidavit says the child suffered a burn around his neck, a broken collarbone, rib fractures and multiple bruises to his head and face.