Man Pleads Guilty In Torture Killing Of Arkansas Woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in the torture and beating death of a Fayetteville woman in 2015.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 32-year-old Christopher Lee Treat pleaded guilty Friday to being an accomplice to first-degree murder.

Treat was sentenced to 33 years in prison as part of a plea bargain in which the charge was reduced from accomplice to capital murder, which carries a possible death sentence.

Treat admitted to helping four other people torture 24-year-old Victoria Annabeth Davis for hours before beating her to death.

Two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to being accomplices to first-degree murder in the case and a third was convicted as an accomplice to capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The fourth co-defendant is due in court next week.