× Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK (KFSM)–Last year, Kyler Murray was the back up to Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. This season, the Oklahoma quarterback walked away the trophy himself.

Murray was voted the winner on Saturday night, beating out finalists Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Murray is the fourth Sooner quarterback to win the award this century after Baker Mayfield last season, Sam Bradford in 2008 and Jason White in 2003.

In one of the most statistically outstanding seasons in college football history, Murray shattered the record books with a 96.0 QBR. The junior completed 241 of 340 passes (71%) for 4,053 yards, 40 TD and 7 INT. Murray also ran for 892 yards and 11 TD.

Oklahoma is now tied with Ohio State and Notre Dame (7) for the most Heisman trophy winners.

It’s the first time in history that two different players at the same position from the same school have won the award in back-to-back years, and just the fourth time in a history a school has had two straight winners (1936-37 Yale, 1945-46 Army, 1974-75 Ohio State).

Murray leads No. 4 Oklahoma against No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Orange Bowl on December 29.