Two Pulaski County Deputies Attacked, Patrol Vehicle Stolen

Posted 6:31 pm, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32PM, December 8, 2018

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office twitter reports that two deputies were attacked and a patrol vehicle was stolen on Saturday. Photo Courtesy: KATV Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office twitter reports that two deputies were attacked and a patrol vehicle was stolen on Saturday.

After a short pursuit, the suspect hit another patrol vehicle and was taken into custody, said the police.

The attack occurred near the entrance of Camp Robinson.

Both deputies were sent to the hospital to treat their injuries. According to the authorities, the deputies’ conditions are unknown at this time.

The police have not released any other information on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story, watch our 6 p.m. news to learn more about the incident.