Two Pulaski County Deputies Attacked, Patrol Vehicle Stolen

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office twitter reports that two deputies were attacked and a patrol vehicle was stolen on Saturday.

After a short pursuit, the suspect hit another patrol vehicle and was taken into custody, said the police.

The attack occurred near the entrance of Camp Robinson.

Both deputies were sent to the hospital to treat their injuries. According to the authorities, the deputies’ conditions are unknown at this time.

The police have not released any other information on the incident at this time.

Two Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were attacked and a patrol vehicle stolen. After a brief pursuit,the suspect struck another patrol vehicle and was taken into custody. A deputy was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. PIO is on scene. — PulaskiCoARSheriff (@PCSOARSheriff) December 8, 2018