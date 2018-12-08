U.S. Marshals Museum Supporters Looking For Nine-Month One-Cent Sales Tax

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — The U.S. Marshals Museum will go before the Fort Smith board of directors Tuesday (Dec. 11) to ask for a special election to ask the voters for a one-time, non-renewable, nine-month one-cent sales tax to finish the project and allow for the opening of the museum in late 2019.

A presentation to make the request is on the agenda for the board’s study session, scheduled for noon Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library.

“With only $17 million left to raise, it’s time to ensure the USMM legacy is established as an anchor for economic development and impact in Fort Smith, as well as a hub for civic literacy across the city, the region, and the nation,” supporting documentation for the request included in the board packet for the meeting states.

Construction of the museum formally launched in July.

