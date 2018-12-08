× WATCH: Wintry Weather Today

Winter precipitation is likely in the higher elevations today, with minor accumulations in Northwest Arkansas. Some snow or sleet may fly around in the River Valley, but it’s unlikely much of it will stick. The snow/rain intensity increases this afternoon into the early evening. It should end by 9PM.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for NW Arkansas, and the higher elevations north of I-40. Much of north-central Arkansas will see snow accumulations due to the higher elevation, but they are no longer under the Winter Storm Warning.

9AM: Rain in the River Valley, with freezing rain/snow in the higher elevations. NW Arkansas may be dry for a few hours.

2PM: Snow will make it's way into NW Arkansas this afternoon. Freezing drizzle and sleet is possible in the higher elevations. Rain mainly in the River Valley.

6PM: A mix of snow, rain, and mixed precipitation will fall across southern NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

-Sabrina