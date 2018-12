Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - 5News anchor Ruben Diaz sits down with Melissa Schoenfeld to discuss the 33rd annual performance of "The Nutcracker" with Western Arkansas Ballet.

Tickets are $25 per person, with special discounts for students and kids.

You can catch "The Nutcracker" on December 15 at 7:30 p.m. and on the 16th at 2:30 p.m. at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Smith.

For tickets and more information please visit their website at http://www.waballet.org