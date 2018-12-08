× Winter Weather Advisories Extended On Saturday

Winter storm warnings have been cancelled in Arkansas, and have been replaced with Winter Weather Advisories. The advisories have also been extended into eastern Oklahoma. Accumulation snow is still possible, but the amount is lower due to sleet and freezing rain arriving first. Slick roads are likely tonight and overnight.

The Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Benton, Washington, Madison, Crawford, Sequoyah (OK), Johnson, Logan and Pope counties. Minor sleet and snow accumulations up to one inch are possible in any county under the advisory. A few areas in NW Arkansas may see up to 2 inches of snow due to higher elevations. A sleet/wintry mix will set up across the River Valley. Ice pellets and flurries will likely fly around, but accumulation is not likely due to warmer temperatures. Bridges and overpasses are still likely to become slick tonight into Sunday morning as we transition to snow.

Road impacts will mainly be in NW Arkansas and the higher terrain areas of the River Valley.

-Sabrina