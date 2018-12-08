Winter Weather Update

A Winter Weather Advisories remains in effect for NW Arkansas, north of I-40, and into north central Arkansas. Snow accumulations will likely be 0-1″ in NW Arkansas. A dusting or less is expected south of I-40. Freezing rain and sleet has been falling Saturday morning along the freezing line. A thin glaze of ice may fall before any snowfall does. Light accumulation remain the trend throughout the afternoon and evening.

As of mid-day, the freezing line has set up running east-west along the Washington/Crawford county border and through Johnson, Franklin, and Pope counties. North of this line will experience messy, winter weather. South of the line will likely only see a mix. Travel is still expected to be slick in spots Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Here’s an updated timeline based on current data. An additional changes to the freezing line location may occur.

3PM Saturday: Rain is beginning to transition to a sleet mix and snow across Northwest Arkansas and north-central Arkansas. A messy, mixed precipitation is expected in the pink area. Some snow may be falling in the same area as the sleet.

6PM Saturday: Temperatures begin falling below freezing across Northwest Arkansas, and approach the freezing mark in the River Valley. The snow (blue area) in NW Arkansas will cause slick spots. Although snow is showing up in the River Valley, it’s likely that not much will accumulate. A mix of sleet and snow will still likely fall from the sky. A dusting is possible in parts of the River Valley where there is higher elevation.

9PM Saturday: The winter system will be pushing further east. With below freezing temperatures, areas where there is falling snow or sleet will become slick on the roads. A mix of rain/snow/sleet will likely be tapering off in the River Valley.

Changes may be made throughout the day as the temperatures change at the surface and in the atmosphere above us.

-Sabrina