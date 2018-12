× Wintry Mix Winding Down, Dry Sunday

A wintry mix is fading out of the River Valley. Some folks have received a coating of ice and sleet, especially in parts of Logan and Franklin counties.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By about 10PM, most of the moderate wintry mix will exit, but there may be a lingering flurry out there tonight.

The sun will break out on Sunday, especially by the afternoon, helping temperatures warm up to near 40 degrees.

-Matt