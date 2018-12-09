× AR: West Memphis Native Nominated For Grammy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 61st Grammy Awards nominations were announced Friday (Dec. 8) morning and one of those nominees is from right here in the Mid-South.

Abbey Smith, who goes by the stage name Yebba, is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her appearance on P.J. Morton’s “How Deep Is Your Love.”

Yebba is from West Memphis, Arkansas.

She’s been featured on Sam Smith’s newest album and has toured with Ed Sheeran.

She also released her own solo single, “Evergreen,” this year.