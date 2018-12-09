× Arkansas Inmate Dies At Jefferson County Detention Facility

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An inmate at a county jail in Arkansas has been found dead in her cell.

Authorities in Jefferson County say 45-year-old Rebecca Esterline-Brixey was found dead in a cell by staff at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center Saturday (Dec. 8) morning. Sheriff’s Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. says the cause of death was not immediately clear and is under investigation.

Television station KTHV reports that Brixey’s body will be sent to the state crime laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Esterline-Brixey was arrested last month for public intoxication. She was also serving 120 court-ordered days in an unrelated matter and was being held in custody for Arkansas Community Correction in connection with a parole violation.