DEA Agent Charged With Taking Bribes, Helping Drug Shipments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A criminal complaint says a DEA agent traded inside information for bribes which helped facilitate drug shipments to north Florida and Arkansas.

The complaint obtained this week by First Coast News in Jacksonville says Special Agent Nathan Koen warned dealers of pending investigations in exchange for money and enabled shipments of drugs worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The complaint says Koen accepted $62,000 from one particular drug dealer, and sought an additional $17,000, though it’s not clear if that payment was made.

Koen worked in Jacksonville for 12 years before being promoted to a position in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2016.

Koen has yet to enter a plea on charges of bribery and drug distribution conspiracy. He is being held in federal custody after his arrest in Arkansas.