Fort Smith Police Investigate Possible Accidental Shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are currently on scene Sunday (Dec. 9) of what they say appears to be an accidental shooting, but as of right now they said this is only the initial information.

Police say someone from a home in the 4400 block of Clarendon Street in Fort Smith called 911 letting dispatchers know someone had been shot.

Investigators say the callers told them a firearm had been accidentally discharged.

Police are currently on scene and transported one person to the hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene to determine exactly what happened and how and why the firearm was discharged.

