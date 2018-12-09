× OSBI Arrests Former Sperry Police Officer On Drug Charges

SPERRY, Okla. (KFSM) — A former Oklahoma police officer has been arrested and charged with drug possession, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On December 9, Michael Anthony Townsend was arrested for Distribution of Controlled Substance and Attempted Unlawful Possession of Controlled Drugs. He was booked into the David L. Moss Correctional Facility and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

OSBI states that in late October, Sperry police asked for OSBI’s help to investigate Townsend, 32, who was then an active Sperry police officer.

An investigation was initiated by OBSI and during that time Townsend resigned from his job.