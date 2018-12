× Quiet Weather Next Few Days

Quiet weather remains in place the first half of this new week.

High pressure is locked in over the southern Plains through Wednesday. That means winds should be fairly calm as temperatures slowly climb back to average for this time of year (low 50s).

The next chance of rain arrives Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures on Monday will make a run for the 50-degree mark in NWA and low 50s can be expected in the River Valley.

-Matt