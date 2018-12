× WATCH: Chilly And Dry Sunday

The wintry precipitation has winded down this morning. Clouds will begin to clear, leading to dry and sunny weather today. We warm mid-week before more rain is possible by Thursday.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the 40s in NW Arkansas and the mid 40s for the River Valley.

We're dry for the first half of the week, but rain chances return by Thursday and Friday.

-Sabrina