Worldwide Candlelight Vigil Held In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., (KFSM) — Sunday (Dec. 9) is Worldwide Candle Lighting Day and families across the nation are taking part tonight to honor children who have died.

A candle lighting ceremony took place at the Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

People there lit candles at exactly 7 p.m. and let them burn — the same time as events in other cities.

Local organizers said the aim of the event is to give parents who have lost children a way to lean on each other for support, but also make sure their children are never forgotten.

“What we discovered is that the grief that a parent feels is a little different from the grief you might feel if you lose a spouse or if you lose your own parent,” said Rolling Hills Baptist Church Pastor Steve Sheely.

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day was founded in 1997 and is usually held on the second Sunday in December.

There are more than 600 locations, in all 50 states, representing a wide range of different religions took part in today’s ceremony.