Accident Involving Dump Truck Blocking Interstate 540 Bridge In Van Buren; Possible Fatality

VAN BUREN — An accident, possibly involving a fatality, is blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 540 in Van Buren on Monday morning (Dec. 10).

The accident is near Exit 3 on the Van Buren side of the Interstate 540 bridge over the Arkansas River, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDoT). The accident involves a dump truck and at least one other vehicle, they said.

There may be at least one fatality from the accident, ARDoT said. State Police are currently on the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

