Barling Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charges

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Barling man admitted to police that he had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and exchanged nude photos with two other girls around the same age.

Aaron Greene pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court to three counts of coercing of a minor for sex.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss additional charges of traveling with intent to have sex with a minor and possession of child pornography.

In May 2018, Greene told Barling police he had been in an online relationship with a 13-year-old girl from Oklahoma when they began to develop a sexual relationship, according to court documents.

Greene said they initially began sharing nude photos of each other and later had sex. Greene told investigators he felt strongly for the girl and “truly loved her,” according to the documents.

Greene said he’d sought nude photos from two other girls, ages 12 and 15, who also confirmed to police exchanging pictures with him.

Investigators found several nude photos of the girls on Greene’s phone. The images were categorized into albums with nicknames Greene used for each girl.

Greene faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

Greene was being held Monday (Dec. 10) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.