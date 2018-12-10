California Family Finds Cat Alive A Month After Deadly Blaze

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A family has been reunited with their cat after it stayed behind during a deadly wildfire last month that leveled their home in Northern California.

Courtney Werblow and her family returned to her parents’ burned home in Paradise over the weekend and found their beloved cat, Timber, standing near the ruins.

Werblow recorded a video of the emotional moment when she spots the beige cat with a brown face looking at them from a distance.

She starts to cry as she calls Timber for a bowl of cat food.

After some hesitation, Timber walks over to Werblow, who exclaims in tears “You made it! You made it!”

Werblow tells news station ABC10 it was a much-needed moment of hope for her family and parents who lost everything in the Camp Fire.