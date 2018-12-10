× Farmington Police Officer Arrested On Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Charge

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A Farmington police officer was arrested for domestic assault after an alleged fight with his wife.

Taron Mahone, 43, was arrested Sunday (Dec. 9) in connection with third-degree assault on a family member — a Class C misdemeanor.

Mahone’s wife told Washington County Sheriff’s deputies that she and her husband were arguing for more than two hours because he wouldn’t let her charge her phone, according to an arrest report.

Mahone said he called police because his wife was using scissors to cut some of his property. A dispatcher said they could hear Mahone’s wife screaming, “you’re hurting me,” during the call.

Mahone’s wife said he ripped the cord from her hands, causing her to fall into a lamp on a table, according to the report.

Mahone told deputies his wife was the aggressor during the incident.

Mahone is free on a $415 bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 15, 2019, in Prairie Grove District Court.

Mahone was hired on Feb. 14, 2017, according to Melissa McCarville, business manager with the city of Farmington.

He is still employed with the Farmington Police Department, McCarville said, but she wouldn’t say whether he was on leave or on duty.

Class C misdemeanors are the least serious misdemeanors in Arkansas. They carry a punishment up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.