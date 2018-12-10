Fort Smith Chamber To Add $500,000 For Regional Workforce Development

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — A workforce development initiative in Fort Smith will get added leverage through the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce with the addition of a vice president and an additional $500,000 dedicated to workforce training after the first of the year.

The vice president of workforce development position is made possible thanks to $1.3 million in grants to be shared by the Fort Smith Chamber and the Northwest Arkansas Council for the purpose of hiring people to coordinate workforce training and business education partnerships in the region.

Tim Allen, the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said a nationwide search is underway “for that right person … who has that blend of education and business experience, and can build those (coalitions) to get this done.” He thinks the position will be filled by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

