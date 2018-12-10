Judge: Arkansas Hog Farm’s Lawsuit Against State To Continue

VENDOR, Ark. (AP) — A recent ruling has upheld an Arkansas hog farm’s lawsuit against the state’s environmental policy-making body over its permit application to operate near the Buffalo River.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that Newton County Circuit Judge John Putman on Friday denied the Arkansas Pollution and Ecology Commission’s motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by C&H Hog Farms in Vendor. The ruling says the court will continue to hear arguments in the case that argues the commission erred by failing to reverse the farm’s January permit denial by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

The farm appealed the department’s denial, but the commission sent the issue back to the department in August for further consideration.

The commission had argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the department issued a second permit denial Nov. 19, citing water quality issues.