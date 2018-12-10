× Siloam Springs Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of robbing a local grocery store at gunpoint.

The suspect, described as a slender Hispanic male, walked into Hidalguense Productos at 816 E. Main St. around 6:08 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 7) and fired one shot into the floor before demanding money, according to police.

Police said the man drove off in either a dark colored Honda Accord or Dodge Challenger.

He was described as 5-foot-6 and wearing a black shirt, black Adidas pants and a black mask while carrying a black handgun.

It’s unclear how much money was taken.

Anyone with more information is urged to call police at 479-524-4118 or contact them by email at tips@siloamsprings.com.