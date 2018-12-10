× WATCH: Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon

A trend of warmer and drier weather persists today and for the next few days. A high pressure system sits in the Southern Plains giving us plenty of sunshine. This changes late on Wednesday as a system moves closer pushing clouds in and increasing rain chances for Thursday.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel much warmer than the morning. We'll climb into the upper 40s and near 50 degrees.

We're dry the next few days, but it becomes soggy by Thursday and into Friday.

-Sabrina