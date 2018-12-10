× Winter Storm Cancels, Delays Charlotte/XNA Flights

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — The storm system that moved through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley over the weekend, bringing mostly rain to the area, has moved east and is causing flight delays and cancellations to Charlotte and other cities.

Several flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina, this morning (Dec. 10) have been cancelled. The one remaining flight to Charlotte from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has been delayed to 11:24 a.m. Radar at 4 a.m. showed heavy snow in the Charlotte area.

Other flights to and from Chicago and Atlanta are showing delays, though the system has moved out of those areas.

Check the latest arrival and departure times for XNA by clicking here.