Angela Gray Pleads No Contest To Conspiracy Charges In Mayberry ATV Accident

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Angela Gray pleaded no contest Tuesday (Dec. 11) to conspiracy charges she is facing for her involvement in an ATV crash that left Christian Mayberry with severe brain damage in September 2013.

Angela Gray, her son Joey Gray and Kyle Brannon are all facing charges for allegedly trying to cover up the crash that injured Mayberry.

No contest pleas allow defendants to avoid admitting guilt while accepting a prosecutor’s recommend sentence in exchange for not contesting the charge. Her sentencing is set for Dec. 20.

Angela is accused of being intoxicated while driving the ATV, and her son and Brannon attempted to take the blame for the accident. Since that accident, all three defendants in the conspiracy case were arrested on other alcohol-related charges.

In August 2015 a jury declared a mistrial in Angela’s case after stating there was not enough evidence to determine whether or not she was guilty of leaving the scene.

A judge ordered a new trial against Gray, including the conspiracy charges, following the mistrial.

Angela, Joey Gray and Kyle Brannon will have separate trials.