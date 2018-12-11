Arkansas Cannabis Groups Announce Merger

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Two cannabis industry trade associations in Arkansas have merged to form a single organization.

The merger of Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association (ACIA) and Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association is effective immediately, according to a news release issued Tuesday (Dec. 11).

The merged group will be called ACIA and will be governed by a 12-member board made up of representatives from licensed cultivators, dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses.

The merger brings together “the expertise and leadership of the most actively-involved individuals and businesses within Arkansas’s cannabis industry,” according to the release. By joining forces, the groups will be stronger and more effective with legislative advocacy, public education, and member recruitment.

